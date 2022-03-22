Loading 0%
"Highly respected Dinesh D'Souza, working together with Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote, just released a trailer to their new movie, "2,000 Mules," that shows the world exactly how the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen. The movie exposes the lies of the Democrats, RINOs, and Fake News who say it was the "most secure election in history." It was, perhaps, the least secure in history. The ballot box was stuffed, and stuffed like never before—and it's all on video. Ballots were trafficked and sold in a massive operation in each Swing State. The evidence is so damning, what will the cowards who sat and did nothing about the stolen election say now? The way our votes were taken away is a disgrace to our Nation. It must be fixed."
D’Souza Media LLC presents a film produced by Dinesh D’Souza. Music by Bryan E. Miller. Featuring Catherine Engelbrecht, Gregg Phillips, Dennis Prager, Charlie Kirk, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Eric Metaxas, Larry Elder. Written and directed by Dinesh & Debbie D’Souza, Bruce Schooley. Executive Producers: True The Vote, Salem Media Group, Inc.
Paul Bond, NEWSWEEK:
"After Joe Biden beat Donald Trump to become the nation's 46th president, the Department of Homeland Security declared that the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history." But conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza is likely to set off a new firestorm with a documentary using video he says was obtained through open-records requests that allegedly shows "mules" stuffing ballot boxes."
“2000 Mules,” a documentary film created by Dinesh D’Souza, exposes widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome. Drawing on research provided by the election integrity group True the Vote, “2000 Mules” offers two types of evidence: geotracking and video. The geotracking evidence, based on a database of 10 trillion cell phone pings, exposes an elaborate network of paid professional operatives called mules delivering fraudulent and illegal votes to mail-in dropboxes in the five key states where the election was decided. Video evidence, obtained from official surveillance cameras installed by the states themselves, confirms the geotracking evidence. The movie concludes by exploring numerous ways to prevent the fraud from happening again.
Matt Boyle, BREITBART:
“Former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening played the trailer of the forthcoming explosive documentary “2000 Mules” which reveals a wide scale ballot trafficking network of ballot harvesters across several swing states. Trump played the trailer at the rally where he is campaigning with J.D. Vance, the candidate he endorsed for U.S. Senate in this year’s Ohio GOP Senate primary.”
GATEWAY PUNDIT:
“They thought we’d never find out. They were wrong.”
Miranda Devine, NEW YORK POST:
“Now pesky evidence is starting to emerge of systematic schemes to subvert the electoral process — which must not be allowed to happen again if we are to restore faith in elections. The most compelling evidence to date has emerged in “2000 Mules,” the upcoming documentary by conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, who draws on research by election integrity group True The Vote to expose suspicious ballot harvesting.”
Dinesh D’Souza discusses his new film 2000 Mules on Morning Answer
